Botswana Diamonds’ Sunland Minerals renews prospecting licences for two years

Botswana Diamonds’ wholly-owned Sunland Minerals has renewed two prospecting licences for two years commencing 1st October 2021.

The licences PL232 and 235 of 2015 are 60 and 164 square kilometres respectively.

The renewal is a key development in the company’s primary focus on the Kalahari of Botswana.

“Botswana Diamonds believes that there is the potential for significant new diamond discoveries in the Kalahari,” said company managing director James Campbell.

“We have quietly built exploration acreage, while partnering with Diamexstrat and Burgundy Diamond Mining to finance exploration. Until recently, many thought that logistics and water challenges on this acreage could not be overcome.

“However, operational progress at nearby Ghaghoo and KX36 has transformed the situation: much of the set-up costs have already been incurred and incremental discoveries may therefore be potentially developed at lower cost and risk.”

Botswana Diamonds also said that the environmental management plan for future drilling has been completed and approved.

The licences are situated to the west of the Ghaghoo diamond mine in the central Kalahari and are considered highly prospective.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





