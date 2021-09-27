Exclusive
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
Yesterday
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
Diamonds from Australia's L-Channel mine have the same rare properties as the Hope Diamond
Recent lab tests have demonstrated that some diamonds mined from the L-Channel glow an orangey-yellow after all UV light sources have been removed, the company said. The phenomenon known as phosphorescence occurs in less than 0.01% of natural diamonds. The magnificent blue Hope Diamond is regarded as the world’s most exquisite example of this ultra-rare phenomenon of nature.
The diamonds continue to glow because ultraviolet light excites unique molecular particles within the stones, and these particles continue to generate light themselves for a few seconds after the original source of UV light is removed.
Earlier research has shown that some diamonds from the L-Chanel deposit have an extremely rare purple hue under UV light. IBDH continues to study these gems.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished