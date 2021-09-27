Diamonds from Australia's L-Channel mine have the same rare properties as the Hope Diamond

Today News

India Bore Diamond Holdings’ (IBDH) studies into the unique properties and characteristics of the L-Chanel diamonds at its Ellendale project in Australia have revealed an amazing new phenomenon.

Recent lab tests have demonstrated that some diamonds mined from the L-Channel glow an orangey-yellow after all UV light sources have been removed, the company said. The phenomenon known as phosphorescence occurs in less than 0.01% of natural diamonds. The magnificent blue Hope Diamond is regarded as the world’s most exquisite example of this ultra-rare phenomenon of nature.

The diamonds continue to glow because ultraviolet light excites unique molecular particles within the stones, and these particles continue to generate light themselves for a few seconds after the original source of UV light is removed.

Earlier research has shown that some diamonds from the L-Chanel deposit have an extremely rare purple hue under UV light. IBDH continues to study these gems.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





