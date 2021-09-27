Eco-summit "Siberian Perspective" ends in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk

Stanislav Seleznev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel speaking at the Siberian Perspective Eco-Summit held at the Bobrovy Log Fun Park in Krasnoyarsk on October 1-2, 2021, told the audience about the role of industrial companies in environmental conservation and said that businesses should learn to make a maximally neutral impact on biodiversity and try hard to support it. He further noted that to reach this goal Norilsk Nickel has developed an ambitious environmental strategy for ten years.Last year, Norilsk Nickel developed a new comprehensive environmental strategy, which identified six key areas in the field of environmental protection and set targets that are planned to be achieved by 2030.Commenting on the Eco-Summit, Igor Sukhotin, Director of Social Policy at Norilsk Nickel highlighted the provided opportunity for the exchange of experience between its participants, including experts from Britain, France, and various provinces of Russia. He opined that the summit program allowed the attendees "to view any existing practices and choose those areas that are of interest to you and your group of companies."The participants of the Siberian Perspective Eco-Summit organized by Norilsk Nickel with the support of the National Council for Corporate Volunteering, the Association of Russian Managers and the Zapovednoye Embassy Charitable Foundation discussed issues related to biodiversity conservation and the role of corporate volunteering in this process. On the last day of the event, environmental volunteers from Norilsk Nickel held a traditional eco-gathering and helped to improve the eco-trail of the Krasnoyarsk Stolby Nature Reserve, as well as create an ornithological site.