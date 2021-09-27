Exclusive
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
Eco-summit "Siberian Perspective" ends in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk
Last year, Norilsk Nickel developed a new comprehensive environmental strategy, which identified six key areas in the field of environmental protection and set targets that are planned to be achieved by 2030.
Commenting on the Eco-Summit, Igor Sukhotin, Director of Social Policy at Norilsk Nickel highlighted the provided opportunity for the exchange of experience between its participants, including experts from Britain, France, and various provinces of Russia. He opined that the summit program allowed the attendees "to view any existing practices and choose those areas that are of interest to you and your group of companies."
The participants of the Siberian Perspective Eco-Summit organized by Norilsk Nickel with the support of the National Council for Corporate Volunteering, the Association of Russian Managers and the Zapovednoye Embassy Charitable Foundation discussed issues related to biodiversity conservation and the role of corporate volunteering in this process. On the last day of the event, environmental volunteers from Norilsk Nickel held a traditional eco-gathering and helped to improve the eco-trail of the Krasnoyarsk Stolby Nature Reserve, as well as create an ornithological site.
Victoria Quiri for Rough&Polished