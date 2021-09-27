Exclusive
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
ALROSA will pay 64.7 billion rubles in dividends for the first half of the year
The meeting was held in absentia and had a hitherto unprecedented quorum of 85.66001%. All the proposed resolutions were adopted, with more than 99.7% of votes cast in favour.
The shareholders voted to pay dividends for 1H 2021 of RUB 8.79 per share. Total dividends for 1H 2021 will be RUB 64.7 bn, or 100% of the free cash flow for the period.
The approved record date for the 1H 2021 dividends is 19 October 2021.
With the 2H 2020 dividends of RUB 70.3 bn, ALROSA will be paying a total of RUB 135 bn in dividends in 2021. This is more than the 2018 and 2019 dividends combined.
The shareholders also resolved to amend the Company’s Articles of Association and the Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders to be able to hold meetings remotely in accordance with Russian laws.
Following the meeting, Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO, said that a record-breaking number of minority shareholders took part in the vote or 19.66% of the total share capital. “Strong involvement of all three groups of our shareholders (Russian Federation with 33% of shares, Yakutia, including its districts, also with 33% of shares, and minority shareholders, which combined hold a total of around 34% of shares) has once again highlighted our sound corporate governance practices. We will continue upholding them as we honour and protect the interests of all of ALROSA’s shareholders,” said Sergey Ivanov.
