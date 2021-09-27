EL-RAN Diamonds launches SmartBox® to deliver customized selections of small diamonds

EL-RAN Diamonds, an Antwerp-based, second-generation diamond firm has launched SmartBox®, a service module that supplies diamond wholesalers, jewelry manufacturers, designers, and retailers with customized selections of small diamonds, sorted meticulously by size, color, and quality, ready for use.

EL-RAN created SmartBox® as the purchase of melee and small diamonds causes multiple headaches and financial worry, as

suppliers sell parcels of melees and small diamonds that leave buyers with unused stones, accumulating ‘dead stocks’ that cause financial stress.

With the creation of SmartBox®, EL-RAN aims to take all these risk factors out of the equation. SmartBox®’s precision in cut, color, and clarity is guaranteed and supported by grading reports, and also accompanied by an EL-RAN Authenticity Report, issued by an in-house gemological laboratory, and endorsed by iTraceiT, an independent, third-party service provider. iTraceiT is a brand-new, block-chain based application providing traceability.

Eyal Atzmon, EL-RAN’s CEO says: “All our diamonds are sourced from and polished by strategic diamond manufacturing partners, guaranteeing smooth sailing for our jewelry manufacturing customers as compliance regulations are followed for all our diamonds. Our customers need to only take the ready sorted and QC’d diamonds out of the Smartbox® and set them into their jewelry pieces. Smartbox® stands for Sustainable, Meaningful, Authentic, Responsible, and Traceable. As a long-time member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and the Antwerp Diamond Bourse, we stand confidently behind our products.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





