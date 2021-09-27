Exclusive
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
EL-RAN Diamonds launches SmartBox® to deliver customized selections of small diamonds
EL-RAN created SmartBox® as the purchase of melee and small diamonds causes multiple headaches and financial worry, as
suppliers sell parcels of melees and small diamonds that leave buyers with unused stones, accumulating ‘dead stocks’ that cause financial stress.
With the creation of SmartBox®, EL-RAN aims to take all these risk factors out of the equation. SmartBox®’s precision in cut, color, and clarity is guaranteed and supported by grading reports, and also accompanied by an EL-RAN Authenticity Report, issued by an in-house gemological laboratory, and endorsed by iTraceiT, an independent, third-party service provider. iTraceiT is a brand-new, block-chain based application providing traceability.
Eyal Atzmon, EL-RAN’s CEO says: “All our diamonds are sourced from and polished by strategic diamond manufacturing partners, guaranteeing smooth sailing for our jewelry manufacturing customers as compliance regulations are followed for all our diamonds. Our customers need to only take the ready sorted and QC’d diamonds out of the Smartbox® and set them into their jewelry pieces. Smartbox® stands for Sustainable, Meaningful, Authentic, Responsible, and Traceable. As a long-time member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and the Antwerp Diamond Bourse, we stand confidently behind our products.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished