Exclusive
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
Today
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
South Africa to challenge court ruling on black ownership in mining
Bloomberg quoted the Black Business Council chief executive Kganki Matabane as saying that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the undertaking during a meeting with business lobby groups.
The changes introduced in 2018 meant that companies that had previously met the threshold would have to look for new black shareholders if the first ones exited their holdings.
The courts however ruled that the move was unlawful as the mines minister had no power to make law.
Presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the rulings had serious implications for black businesses and could frustrate efforts to racially transform the economy.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished