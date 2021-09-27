South Africa to challenge court ruling on black ownership in mining

South Africa is planning to appeal two court rulings that set aside changes to rules requiring mining firms to have at least an ownership target of 26% for black investors in perpetuity.

Bloomberg quoted the Black Business Council chief executive Kganki Matabane as saying that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the undertaking during a meeting with business lobby groups.

The changes introduced in 2018 meant that companies that had previously met the threshold would have to look for new black shareholders if the first ones exited their holdings.

The courts however ruled that the move was unlawful as the mines minister had no power to make law.

Presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the rulings had serious implications for black businesses and could frustrate efforts to racially transform the economy.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





