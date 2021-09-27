Exclusive
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
AHIL now a major shareholder of Gemfields
AHIL held only 5% of Gemfields' shares at the beginning of last month.
It now holds 305.81-million Gemfields shares.
The development comes after the sale by Christo Wiese and his family and associates of about 154.66-million shares in the Aim-listed company.
Wiese, however, retains about 5.73-million Gemfields shares or 0.49% of the company's shares in issue.
Meanwhile, Gemfields said it issued and allotted 30,000 new ordinary shares of $0.00001 each following the exercise of employee share options.
Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 6 October 2021.
Application for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the JSE was approved on 1 October.
Following Admission, there will be 1,17 million ordinary shares in issue with each ordinary share carrying the right to one vote.
Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique.
In addition, Gemfields also holds controlling interests in various other gemstone mining and prospecting licenses in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished