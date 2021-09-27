Exclusive
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
Diamcor registers progress on growth objectives at SA project
It said the upgrades are also expected to achieve the added benefit of reducing operating costs on a per tonne basis through a reduction in plant consumables and maintenance.
“The completion of this first phase of upgrades provides us with the potential to now increase rough diamond recoveries and revenues to support the advancement of the second larger phase,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
“After the significant delays associated with COVID-19, our entire team is now looking forward to increasing processing volumes, recoveries, and revenues, as well as to the exploration efforts on the larger areas of the project.”
The second phase upgrades will include the addition of high throughput X-ray technology and target further increase in processing capability of up to 100% over those achieved in the first phase upgrades. In addition, the upgrades will significantly reduce the overall plant footprint size by co-location of the current In-Field Screening plant (IFS) and Main Treatment Plant (MTP), while further reducing the consumption of water, power, and other consumables on a per ton basis.
Meanwhile, Diamcor said it is also planning to initiate exploration on the larger surrounding areas of the project next year.
Past exploration and trial mining exercises to date have only focused on about 300 hectares of the project’s 5,888 ha to date.
“Through these additional exploration efforts, the company hopes to better determine the potential and location of the known displacement and erosion from the adjacent De Beers flagship Venetia diamond mine,” it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished