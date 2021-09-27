Diamcor registers progress on growth objectives at SA project

Diamcor Mining says its first phase upgrade objective, which was completed ahead of schedule, is demonstrating its ability to achieve the targeted 100% increase in processing volumes at the Krone Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa.

It said the upgrades are also expected to achieve the added benefit of reducing operating costs on a per tonne basis through a reduction in plant consumables and maintenance.

“The completion of this first phase of upgrades provides us with the potential to now increase rough diamond recoveries and revenues to support the advancement of the second larger phase,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.

“After the significant delays associated with COVID-19, our entire team is now looking forward to increasing processing volumes, recoveries, and revenues, as well as to the exploration efforts on the larger areas of the project.”

The second phase upgrades will include the addition of high throughput X-ray technology and target further increase in processing capability of up to 100% over those achieved in the first phase upgrades. In addition, the upgrades will significantly reduce the overall plant footprint size by co-location of the current In-Field Screening plant (IFS) and Main Treatment Plant (MTP), while further reducing the consumption of water, power, and other consumables on a per ton basis.

Meanwhile, Diamcor said it is also planning to initiate exploration on the larger surrounding areas of the project next year.

Past exploration and trial mining exercises to date have only focused on about 300 hectares of the project’s 5,888 ha to date.

“Through these additional exploration efforts, the company hopes to better determine the potential and location of the known displacement and erosion from the adjacent De Beers flagship Venetia diamond mine,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





