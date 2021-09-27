Exclusive

Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world

Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...

Work hard and you will find success

Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...

27 september 2021

GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”

Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...

20 september 2021

Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal

Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...

13 september 2021

Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...

06 september 2021

The first "Italian Jewellery Summit" to be held in Arezzo in mid-November

Since current international mobility conditions still do not allow Asian and American buyers to come to Italy, the Italian Exhibition Group, in agreement with the relevant trade associations and Arezzo Municipal Council, has therefore postponed Gold/Italy (originally scheduled to take place from 23rd to 25th October at Arezzo Expo Centre) to 2022.
But all the players are already at work to relaunch in 2021 with the summit, a new event that will see all the representatives of the Italian Jewellery System gathered in Arezzo.
The event, which will be attended by national jewellery industry leaders, will be a veritable summit to discuss strategies for this relaunch phase.
The first “Italian Jewellery Summit” will be organized by the Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with the Municipal Council and the relevant trade Associations. 
 
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished


