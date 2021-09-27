The first "Italian Jewellery Summit" to be held in Arezzo in mid-November

Since current international mobility conditions still do not allow Asian and American buyers to come to Italy, the Italian Exhibition Group, in agreement with the relevant trade associations and Arezzo Municipal Council, has therefore postponed Gold/Italy (originally scheduled to take place from 23rd to 25th October at Arezzo Expo Centre) to 2022.

But all the players are already at work to relaunch in 2021 with the summit, a new event that will see all the representatives of the Italian Jewellery System gathered in Arezzo.

The event, which will be attended by national jewellery industry leaders, will be a veritable summit to discuss strategies for this relaunch phase.

The first “Italian Jewellery Summit” will be organized by the Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with the Municipal Council and the relevant trade Associations.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





