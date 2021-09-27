International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 takes place in Moscow

The Atrium of Gostiny Dvor, Moscow’s major exhibition center hosted the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 on September 26-28 combining all formats of jewelry events including the display and sale of jewelry, an educational congress, professional competition and workshops.

The event was attended by 87 brands - from jewelers and designers (including such venerable ones as Ilgiz F, Maxim Demidov and Chamovskikh) to wholesale manufacturers and large companies such as Krastsvetmet.

The participants of the Jewelry Congress attended by officials from the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation (Yuliya Goncharenko) and the Assay Chamber of Russia discussed the industry’s key issues.

Also, the event held a three-day series of master classes for professional jewelers, “J-1 Masters” - for the first time in the history of Russian jewelry exhibitions - which, together with numerous participants were viewed online by users from different countries, from Canada to New Zealand. This kind of workshop was sponsored by the International Jewellery School.

Visitors to J-1 were able to purchase jewelry to their liking, from classic to avant-garde pieces, and industry experts exchanged experiences and made new useful contacts.

The project also offered lectures attracting interest of a wide audience, inviting discussions among jewelry specialists, and launched a jewelry competition, during which the jury, chaired by Russian jewellery and enamel artist Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, identified 11 winners (authors of 10 out of more than 300 works). Among them were Rustam Yunisov (Best Jewelry Sketch), Sergei Shimansky and Mikhail Milyutin (Best Jewelry Piece), Varvara Solovyova (Best Sculptor) and other talented participants.

The organizers of the exhibition arranged within the walls of Quarenghi's masterpiece - its President Konstantin Zakirov (RBG-Style) and Vice President Dina Nasyrova - did their best to make J-1 an informal, rich and vibrant event despite all the difficulties of the present COVID-19 situation.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





