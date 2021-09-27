Exclusive
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 takes place in Moscow
The event was attended by 87 brands - from jewelers and designers (including such venerable ones as Ilgiz F, Maxim Demidov and Chamovskikh) to wholesale manufacturers and large companies such as Krastsvetmet.
The participants of the Jewelry Congress attended by officials from the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation (Yuliya Goncharenko) and the Assay Chamber of Russia discussed the industry’s key issues.
Also, the event held a three-day series of master classes for professional jewelers, “J-1 Masters” - for the first time in the history of Russian jewelry exhibitions - which, together with numerous participants were viewed online by users from different countries, from Canada to New Zealand. This kind of workshop was sponsored by the International Jewellery School.
Visitors to J-1 were able to purchase jewelry to their liking, from classic to avant-garde pieces, and industry experts exchanged experiences and made new useful contacts.
The project also offered lectures attracting interest of a wide audience, inviting discussions among jewelry specialists, and launched a jewelry competition, during which the jury, chaired by Russian jewellery and enamel artist Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, identified 11 winners (authors of 10 out of more than 300 works). Among them were Rustam Yunisov (Best Jewelry Sketch), Sergei Shimansky and Mikhail Milyutin (Best Jewelry Piece), Varvara Solovyova (Best Sculptor) and other talented participants.
The organizers of the exhibition arranged within the walls of Quarenghi's masterpiece - its President Konstantin Zakirov (RBG-Style) and Vice President Dina Nasyrova - did their best to make J-1 an informal, rich and vibrant event despite all the difficulties of the present COVID-19 situation.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished