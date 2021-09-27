Riyadh International Luxury Week debuts this November 2021

Today News

Riyadh International Luxury Week is a new event offering global jewellery, watch and bridal brands as a gateway to the Middle East’s largest luxury market.

The event will be showcasing the highest luxury names in the jewellery, watches and bridal fashion with an extraordinary exhibition and events taking place from November 9-12 at Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh.

The show incorporates the 10th edition of the Salon des Grandes Complications, the most successful watch-focused exhibition in the Middle East. Featuring 140+ international exhibitors, the Salon regularly attracts 5,000+ high profile watch collectors and enthusiasts.

The launch of Riyadh International Luxury Week comes into Riyadh since consumer spending on luxury products and services continues to rise in Saudi Arabia, with analysts estimating the market will increase 7% between 2021 and 2026 to reach a value of approximately $ 23.6 bn by 2026.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





