Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
Riyadh International Luxury Week debuts this November 2021
The event will be showcasing the highest luxury names in the jewellery, watches and bridal fashion with an extraordinary exhibition and events taking place from November 9-12 at Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh.
The show incorporates the 10th edition of the Salon des Grandes Complications, the most successful watch-focused exhibition in the Middle East. Featuring 140+ international exhibitors, the Salon regularly attracts 5,000+ high profile watch collectors and enthusiasts.
The launch of Riyadh International Luxury Week comes into Riyadh since consumer spending on luxury products and services continues to rise in Saudi Arabia, with analysts estimating the market will increase 7% between 2021 and 2026 to reach a value of approximately $ 23.6 bn by 2026.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished