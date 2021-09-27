Hong Kong’s jewellery exports up by 16.2 % in August

The latest data from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department revealed that the HK’s jewellery exports recorded a slight increase in August compared to the pre-pandemic levels in 2019 and 2018. This is attributed to the signalling of the industry’s continued recovery in the past few months.

Exports of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares rose 16.2 per cent year on year to around $2.7 bn. By comparison, shipments were up 0.97 per cent from 2019 and 1.22 per cent from 2018.

However, from January to August exports increased by 34.1 per cent year on year to around $19.5 bn, and by 44.33 per cent from 2019. The latest export figures however remained behind 2018 figures of around $19.77 bn.

According to the government, the global economic recovery and vibrant regional trade flows should continue to support Hong Kong’s export performance in the near term. But, the pandemic development is still casting uncertainties on the economic outlook.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





