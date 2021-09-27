Exclusive
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
Premium Nickel to acquire Botswana nickel-copper-cobalt assets
PNR is targeting the closing of this transaction, and transfer of ownership of the assets, within 120 days. It is also negotiating a separate asset purchase agreement to finalise terms for any prioritised Tati Nickel Mining Company (TNMC) assets that may be sold.
PNR submitted its indicative offer to the BCL and TNMC liquidators in June 2020 to acquire the assets of the former producing BCL Mining Complex and separately the TNMC operations located in north-eastern Botswana.
PNR was selected earlier this year as the preferred bidder and it entered into a memorandum of understanding last March providing for a six-month exclusivity period to complete additional work and negotiate the asset purchase agreements.
“During the exclusivity period, PNR has been collecting new information, including approximately 700 kgs of fresh representative ore,” said PNR chief executive Keith Morrison.
“The subsequent metallurgical testing carried out at SGS Lakefield, confirmed our redevelopment plan for Selebi to produce separate copper and nickel-cobalt concentrates.”
Mining concluded in October 2016 when the operations were placed on care and maintenance due to a failure in the processing facility.
At its peak, BCL Mine produced an average of 40 000 t of copper and nickel annually before high operating costs and low international commodity prices prompted its liquidation in 2016.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished