Mountain Province Diamonds announced quarterly sales results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the results of its diamonds sales in the third quarter of 2021.

During the third quarter of 2021, 1,028,327 carats were sold for total proceeds of $93.9 million (US$74.1 million) resulting in an average value of $91 per carat (US$72 per carat). This brings year-to-date sales to 2,349,644 carats, for total proceeds of $212.5 million (US$169.4 million) resulting in a year-to-date average value of $90 per carat (US$72 per carat).

Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We're extremely pleased to see the strong price increases achieved at sales in the first half of 2021 continue into the third quarter. We expect the rough and polished markets to maintain momentum into the important holiday buying season, which should benefit our two remaining sales for the year. The strong sales results year-to-date have allowed the Company to completely repay its short-term debt facility far earlier than originally planned which is very encouraging."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





