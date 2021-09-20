Exclusive
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
AGD DIAMONDS raised nearly $ 45 million at last diamond auction
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
AGD DIAMONDS held a highly successful auction in Antwerp having sold about 550 000 carats of rough diamonds. The diamond miner’s revenue came up to almost $ 45 million. The average per-carat price of rough sold exceeded $ 82.
According to AGD DIAMONDS, rough prices rose 5-7%. The strongest price performers were registered in the segments of large yellow diamonds and small stones weighing less than 0.75 carats, while white diamonds weighing 2 carats or more lost significantly in value - the decrease reached about 10%.
AGD DIAMONDS is mining rough at the Vladimir Grib field discovered on February 19, 1996 in the Arkhangelsk Province. Since the company’s foundation in 1931, AGD DIAMONDS (being the successor of Arkhangelskgeoldobycha) has discovered and explored more than 400 mineral deposits, primarily oil, gas, diamonds, oil shale, drinking and balneological waters, non-ferrous, rare-earth and precious metals, raw materials for the production of cement, slate and bricks, as well as sand and gravel materials for the construction of roads and the development of oil fields infrastructure. The company considers the introduction of modern ecologically friendly technologies and equipment that do not harm the environment as a priority task in its operations.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished