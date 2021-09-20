AGD DIAMONDS raised nearly $ 45 million at last diamond auction

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

AGD DIAMONDS held a highly successful auction in Antwerp having sold about 550 000 carats of rough diamonds. The diamond miner’s revenue came up to almost $ 45 million. The average per-carat price of rough sold exceeded $ 82.According to AGD DIAMONDS, rough prices rose 5-7%. The strongest price performers were registered in the segments of large yellow diamonds and small stones weighing less than 0.75 carats, while white diamonds weighing 2 carats or more lost significantly in value - the decrease reached about 10%.AGD DIAMONDS is mining rough at the Vladimir Grib field discovered on February 19, 1996 in the Arkhangelsk Province. Since the company’s foundation in 1931, AGD DIAMONDS (being the successor of Arkhangelskgeoldobycha) has discovered and explored more than 400 mineral deposits, primarily oil, gas, diamonds, oil shale, drinking and balneological waters, non-ferrous, rare-earth and precious metals, raw materials for the production of cement, slate and bricks, as well as sand and gravel materials for the construction of roads and the development of oil fields infrastructure. The company considers the introduction of modern ecologically friendly technologies and equipment that do not harm the environment as a priority task in its operations.