NDC announces ‘ASSURE Program 2.0’ to protect consumers and support DVI manufacturers

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has announced the expansion of the market-leading ASSURE Program designed to protect consumers and safeguard the integrity of the natural diamond supply chain by supporting Diamond Verification Instrument (DVI) manufacturers.

The ASSURE Program was first launched in 2019 and received a positive welcome by the industry, and in just over a year it has tested around 80% of the commercially available and viable Diamond Verification Instruments.

Now, the ASSURE Program 2.0 builds upon the best practice of the original ASSURE Program. A second independent testing laboratory has been onboarded, located at the University of Antwerp in Belgium, in one of the world’s key diamond hubs. This facility will operate alongside the founding ASSURE testing specialist, UL, located in Canton, Massachusetts, United States, with identical samples and testing procedures.

Both laboratories will work simultaneously to enhance the long-term sustainability of the ASSURE Program, double the testing capacity and create a more geographically diverse landscape for submissions. The ASSURE Program 2.0 has also evolved to include diamond-set jewellery testing, which adds further scope to the ASSURE Standard.

Raluca Anghel, Head of External Affairs and Industry Relations at the Natural Diamond Council, says: “Everyone is responsible for correctly disclosing the nature of the product they are selling, but to facilitate this we need robust Diamond Verification Instruments that are rigorously tested. With this latest iteration of the ASSURE Program, manufacturers will be presented with vital information to continue improving their devices and consumers can be assured of the vigorous steps taken to ensure their confidence.”

The ASSURE Program represents the ultimate regime for the testing of Diamond Verification Instruments, providing all the players of the diamond industry with objective data as they consider purchasing or using a specific DVI.

Yoram Dvash of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) adds: “I call on diamond manufacturers to submit their Diamond Verification Instruments to the ASSURE testing program, thereby contributing to the integrity of the natural diamond pipeline.”

Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO – The World Jewelry Confederation, comments: “I would urge all manufacturers to submit their Diamond Verification Instruments for testing. Manufacturers who commit to this process are part of an industry-wide effort to improve pipeline integrity and ensure consumer confidence in diamond jewellery.”

Ronnie Vanderlinden, President IDMA: "We echo the sentiments of our industry colleagues and praise the ASSURE Program for its role in helping develop Diamond Verification Instruments. Diamond Verification Instruments will play an increasingly important role in this endeavour.”

Tiffany Stevens, President, CEO and General Counsel of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC) adds: “With such a range of devices listed in the ASSURE Directory of Diamond Verification Instruments, there is a great deal of support in this process.”

David J, Bonaparte, Jewelers of America President & CEO adds, “With the ASSURE Standard now including jewellery testing, retailers will be able to give their customers even greater peace of mind. These tools are essential to businesses as companies of all sizes have a role to play in maintaining transparency and ensuring accurate disclosure in the diamond supply chain.”

Edward Asscher, President of the World Diamond Council also highlights, “The ASSURE Program helps do just that, by supporting the development of Diamond Verification Instruments and promoting clear product disclosure. This is the only way to maintain consumer confidence in the long term and respect the efforts of each person and organization that are part of our communities and our industry.”

Colin Shah, Chairman of GJEPC says: “Only through accurate identification can businesses correctly disclose their products and ensure a smooth customs process and the ASSURE Program's efforts to provide manufacturers with detailed characterisation data will lead to even greater levels of accuracy for exports."





