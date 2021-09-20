Exclusive
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
Gareth Penny, Norilsk Nickel Chairman arrives in Norilsk
Gareth Penny inspected how effectively the major works were carried out to eliminate the consequences of the accident at Thermal Power Plant-3. He also got acquainted with the first results of the "Big Cleanup" - a large-scale program to clean up the territory of the NIR from garbage - and assessed the progress of construction of the Sulfur Program facilities at the Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors saw how the monitoring of the buildings of the Norilsk division and the Planning Center of the Skalisty mine are operating in Norilsk, where mining dump trucks have begun to work in unmanned mode.
“We are working together with the company’s management on six major initiatives that relate to different environmental areas - air, water, soil, etc. And today I am glad to see the progress that has already been achieved. The sulfur program is the most important project on an international scale. Its implementation shows how serious the company's intentions are to fulfill its obligations. The best technologies and the best specialists are used here. And I am sure that soon we will be proud of what we have done."