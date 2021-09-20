IIJS Premiere 2021 concludes successfully; generates around $6.75 bn business

The 37th edition of IIJS Premiere 2021, the flagship trade show of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India, held in Bengaluru concluded successfully with the participation of 1,300+ exhibitors and over 21,000 visitors, including more than 300 international buyers, generating an estimated business worth $6.75 bn, as per a press release by the GJEPC.

The GJEPC, with the help of the Karnataka Government, ensured that the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) was a bio-bubble. All needed to have been vaccinated at least one dose with a negative RT-PCR test done at least 48 hours before entry. The venue had a Covid Testing Centre along with an ambulance, quarantine room, and a doctor on call. Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “We are already witnessing a surge in exports and are confident that the industry will achieve the export target of $43.75 bn this year and contribute more than 10% of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of achieving $400 bn in total merchandise exports. IIJS would not have been possible without the unstinted support of the Karnataka State Government to help us organise this show successfully.”

At IIJS, one saw a huge variety of designer lightweight collections. Plain gold jewellery lines were voluminous, cast instead of hand-made; varied metal textures of high polish, satin, matte, brushed, grainy, embossed, and hammered finishes. Colour was introduced by way of pastel enamels, gemstones such as spinels, morganite, multi-coloured sapphires and fancy colour diamonds.

IIJS exhibitors were seen busy booking orders on the very first day itself. Many diamond and gold jewellery exhibitors were overbooked by Days 2 and 3, and they were reluctant to take in more orders for fear that they would be unable to honour prior commitments, having reached maximum capacity.

Of the 21,000 visitors, IIJS received more than 300 international buyers from countries such as Bangladesh, the UK, USA, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, UAE, and Nepal, who placed orders across all jewellery categories.

The five-day show was attended by several dignitaries like Ms Anupriya Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Commerce & Industry (through video conference), Murugesh Nirani, Hon’ble Minister of Large and Medium Industries, Govt. of Karnataka and many more.

M Nirani elaborated on the opportunities that the state could offer to the gem and jewellery industry. He said, “Karnataka is the only state which produces gold from the Hutti Gold Mines and the Kolar Gold Fields. We are aiming to increase the production from 1,700kg to 5,000kg. We will be opening jewellery retail stores to promote gold and sell gold coins; we’re hoping to partner with private jewellers.” He urged the industry entrepreneurs to attend the Karnataka Global Investors Meet in November 2022 to explore business opportunities.

As per its annual ritual, the GJEPC organised Jewellers For Hope (JFH), a charity gala dinner to raise funds for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that are active in the field of education, health, and women empowerment. Also, the Olympians were honoured with a gold brooch by Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister, who announced: “The state of Karnataka is setting up a Gem Park and reached out to GJEPC to explore the opportunity. Our skilled artisans in the gem industry are considered amongst the best in the world.”

The show’s Organiser-In-Chief Shailesh Sangani, Convener, Exhibition (National), GJEPC, stated, “The 37th edition of IIJS Premiere 2021 held in a physical avatar post the pandemic, was possible due to the wholehearted support from all stakeholders, including exhibitors, buyers, the Central Government and the Karnataka State Government. Everybody has played an important role in successfully putting up a show of this stature.”

The highlight of IIJS Premiere 2021 was an Interactive Session featuring Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textile, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India along with officials of the GJEPC. Goyal said, “It is a pleasure to be at IIJS Premiere 2021. The current Government policies have been formulated keeping in mind all the concerns and aspirations.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished







