Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
Yesterday
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
IIJS Premiere 2021 concludes successfully; generates around $6.75 bn business
The GJEPC, with the help of the Karnataka Government, ensured that the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) was a bio-bubble. All needed to have been vaccinated at least one dose with a negative RT-PCR test done at least 48 hours before entry. The venue had a Covid Testing Centre along with an ambulance, quarantine room, and a doctor on call. Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “We are already witnessing a surge in exports and are confident that the industry will achieve the export target of $43.75 bn this year and contribute more than 10% of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of achieving $400 bn in total merchandise exports. IIJS would not have been possible without the unstinted support of the Karnataka State Government to help us organise this show successfully.”
At IIJS, one saw a huge variety of designer lightweight collections. Plain gold jewellery lines were voluminous, cast instead of hand-made; varied metal textures of high polish, satin, matte, brushed, grainy, embossed, and hammered finishes. Colour was introduced by way of pastel enamels, gemstones such as spinels, morganite, multi-coloured sapphires and fancy colour diamonds.
IIJS exhibitors were seen busy booking orders on the very first day itself. Many diamond and gold jewellery exhibitors were overbooked by Days 2 and 3, and they were reluctant to take in more orders for fear that they would be unable to honour prior commitments, having reached maximum capacity.
Of the 21,000 visitors, IIJS received more than 300 international buyers from countries such as Bangladesh, the UK, USA, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, UAE, and Nepal, who placed orders across all jewellery categories.
The five-day show was attended by several dignitaries like Ms Anupriya Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Commerce & Industry (through video conference), Murugesh Nirani, Hon’ble Minister of Large and Medium Industries, Govt. of Karnataka and many more.
M Nirani elaborated on the opportunities that the state could offer to the gem and jewellery industry. He said, “Karnataka is the only state which produces gold from the Hutti Gold Mines and the Kolar Gold Fields. We are aiming to increase the production from 1,700kg to 5,000kg. We will be opening jewellery retail stores to promote gold and sell gold coins; we’re hoping to partner with private jewellers.” He urged the industry entrepreneurs to attend the Karnataka Global Investors Meet in November 2022 to explore business opportunities.
As per its annual ritual, the GJEPC organised Jewellers For Hope (JFH), a charity gala dinner to raise funds for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that are active in the field of education, health, and women empowerment. Also, the Olympians were honoured with a gold brooch by Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister, who announced: “The state of Karnataka is setting up a Gem Park and reached out to GJEPC to explore the opportunity. Our skilled artisans in the gem industry are considered amongst the best in the world.”
The show’s Organiser-In-Chief Shailesh Sangani, Convener, Exhibition (National), GJEPC, stated, “The 37th edition of IIJS Premiere 2021 held in a physical avatar post the pandemic, was possible due to the wholehearted support from all stakeholders, including exhibitors, buyers, the Central Government and the Karnataka State Government. Everybody has played an important role in successfully putting up a show of this stature.”
The highlight of IIJS Premiere 2021 was an Interactive Session featuring Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textile, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India along with officials of the GJEPC. Goyal said, “It is a pleasure to be at IIJS Premiere 2021. The current Government policies have been formulated keeping in mind all the concerns and aspirations.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished