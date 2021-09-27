Exclusive

Work hard and you will find success

Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...

27 september 2021

GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”

Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...

20 september 2021

Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal

Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...

13 september 2021

Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...

06 september 2021

There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry

MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...

30 august 2021

African Gold achieves 66% increase in delivered gold ounces

Today
News
African Gold Group has recorded a 66% increase in mineral reserve to 1.25 million ounces of gold at its Kobada gold project in Mali.
This was an increase of 497,772 ounces from the previous reserve estimate in the 2020 definitive feasibility study.
“With the inclusion of significant exploration drilling within our oxides and fresh rock, we have achieved a massive 66% increase in delivered gold ounces and now have an asset that can deliver an average of 100,000 ounces of gold per annum for the first 10 years, with a mine life of 16 years,” said African Gold chief executive Danny Callow.
“Furthermore, the introduction of sulphides into the mine plan opens the possibility for a substantial sulphide resource below the oxides as the Project develops,” he added.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


