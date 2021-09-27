African Gold achieves 66% increase in delivered gold ounces

African Gold Group has recorded a 66% increase in mineral reserve to 1.25 million ounces of gold at its Kobada gold project in Mali.

This was an increase of 497,772 ounces from the previous reserve estimate in the 2020 definitive feasibility study.

“With the inclusion of significant exploration drilling within our oxides and fresh rock, we have achieved a massive 66% increase in delivered gold ounces and now have an asset that can deliver an average of 100,000 ounces of gold per annum for the first 10 years, with a mine life of 16 years,” said African Gold chief executive Danny Callow.

“Furthermore, the introduction of sulphides into the mine plan opens the possibility for a substantial sulphide resource below the oxides as the Project develops,” he added.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





