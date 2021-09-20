Exclusive
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
SA diamond producers welcome ruling on Mining Charter
Mining Weekly quoted SADPO chairperson Gert van Niekerk as saying that the judgement brings legislative certainty and will kindle the much needed foreign and local investment into the mining industry at large.
He said the ruling set aside provisions in the 2018 Charter related to the targets set out for licence holders under the Diamond Act and the Precious Metal Act.
“While SADPO remains committed in its support to the transformation process, we remain adamant that our side of the industry – small and junior diamond mining – will have to look at achieving this in a different way,” he said.
“[The judgement] clearly indicates that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister [Gwede Mantashe] is of the opinion that the transformational process has not been successful and therefore the need for the Charter to be seen as subordinate legislation to rectify the situation.”
Van Niekerk said it is impossible for small diamond businesses that are traditionally owner-operator type of businesses to be sustainable when they are forced to get a partner.
“If you then must start sharing with a partner it becomes impossible to stay financially viable, and hence the decreased numbers.”
South Africa’s small and junior diamond mining operations dropped from 2000in 2004 to 220 in March 2020, according to a report written by Nelson Mandela University geology graduate Sinazo Dlakavu published in August by the Africa Earth Observatory Institute.
The decline was linked to the introduction of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished