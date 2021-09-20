Henan LiLiang Diamond issues public offering; listed on the second board

Henan LiLiang Diamond Co. Ltd issued its initial public offering and was listed on the second board recently as announced by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE), an international diamond trading platform serving as a gateway for the diamond industry into South Mainland China.

In the investor talks on the online roadshow, Shao Zengming, the chairman and general manager of Henan LiLiang Diamond said that three characteristics of the general industry are as follows: first, the centralizing trend of the industry is becoming increasingly apparent; secondly, synthesis technology continues to improve, with application areas expanding; third, lab-grown diamonds are accelerating, and the market is promising.

Henan LiLiang Diamond is a high-tech enterprise, professionally engaged in synthetic diamond products’ research, production and sales. Its main products are diamond monocrystal, diamond micron powder, and lab-grown diamonds.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





