Exclusive
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
Today
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
Debmarine Namibia: diamond theft suspects plead not guilty
The rough stones had a combined weight of 668.26 carats and were valued at N$6.2 million at the time.
The suspects, Emmanuel Shikololo and Rodney Klim, recently appeared in the Windhoek High Court where they pleaded not guilty to all charges.
New Era reports that the two are facing one count of theft of unpolished diamonds or possession of unpolished diamonds and one count of conspiracy to commit an offence.
Shikololo and Klim were employed as plant hand and process controller, respectively.
The prosecution alleged that the two hatched a plan, where they lobbied security officer Dawid Jarvis on the vessel to allow them to smuggle the diamonds they intended to steal, the indictment reads.
They travelled to Cape Town in October 2011 together with Jarvis to meet a potential buyer of the stolen diamonds.
It is alleged that the accused blocked the vacuum air transfer unit on the vessel that caused the vacuum pressure to increase to above normal levels, which needed a manual intervention to empty the pipe.
Shikololo then entered the recovery plant ostensibly to unblock the airlifts and he allegedly picked up the diamonds.
The prosecution alleged that on 6 November 2011, Shikololo called Jarvis to the forward stores, where he handed him a yellow bag containing the unpolished diamonds for him to smuggle them out of the vessel and deliver them to the buyer in Cape Town.
Unknown to Shikololo, he was under surveillance from security personnel who had installed secret cameras.
He was arrested soon after the handover.
Jarvis was in court as a state witness.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished