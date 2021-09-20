Exclusive
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
Armenia puts up for sale more than half of valuables from state reserve
Buyers will be offered rough and polished diamonds, gold, emeralds, and jewelry, the market value of which comes up to AMD 1.533 billion (over USD 3 million). The total value of the treasures kept in the country’s state reserve amounted to about AMD 2.156 billion (about USD 4.4 million) as of January 1, 2021.
To improve the efficiency of state reserves management, Armenia’s Ministry of Finance decided to keep only highly liquid precious ingots and items of high artistic value made of precious metals and precious stones, and this laid the basis for developing a plan to sell illiquid items from the country’s state reserve, ArmInfo said.
The auctions will be first conducted in the “classical” way (following the ascending price pattern), and then in the “Dutch” way (following the descending price pattern).
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished