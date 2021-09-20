Exclusive
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
Minjar Gold Pty Ltd seeks proposal to acquire 100% ownership of Golden Dragon Gold Project
Golden Dragon highlights include: Extensive tenement package covering 452km2; JORC Resource of 19.2Mt @ 1.5g/t for 945Koz Au; Significant existing infrastructure including an 800ktpa conventional mill and leaching circuit; Historical production of 175koz of gold between 2013 to 2019 (under Minjar ownership) before the operation was placed on Care & Maintenance; Near pit extensional opportunities identified with fresh rock potential beneath existing pits to provide the critical mass to support a production re-start; Strategically positioned in a proven gold production centre with multiple nearby producing mines and advanced exploration projects.
The Fields Find Project comprises a tenement package covering 254km2 which has demonstrated nickel prospectivity but limited exploration undertaken to date.
In addition, the announcement says that an information memorandum and independent technical review together with access to an electronic data room will be available to qualified interested parties upon execution of a confidentiality deed.
