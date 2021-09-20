Minjar Gold Pty Ltd seeks proposal to acquire 100% ownership of Golden Dragon Gold Project

Australian miner Minjar Gold Pty Ltd announced that it is seeking proposals to acquire 100% ownership of the tenements of the Golden Dragon Gold Project and/or the neighboring Fields Find Project together with the Assets. The Assets are located 350km northeast of Perth in the prospective Midwest Gascoyne Region, Western Australia.

Golden Dragon highlights include: Extensive tenement package covering 452km2; JORC Resource of 19.2Mt @ 1.5g/t for 945Koz Au; Significant existing infrastructure including an 800ktpa conventional mill and leaching circuit; Historical production of 175koz of gold between 2013 to 2019 (under Minjar ownership) before the operation was placed on Care & Maintenance; Near pit extensional opportunities identified with fresh rock potential beneath existing pits to provide the critical mass to support a production re-start; Strategically positioned in a proven gold production centre with multiple nearby producing mines and advanced exploration projects.

The Fields Find Project comprises a tenement package covering 254km2 which has demonstrated nickel prospectivity but limited exploration undertaken to date.

In addition, the announcement says that an information memorandum and independent technical review together with access to an electronic data room will be available to qualified interested parties upon execution of a confidentiality deed.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





