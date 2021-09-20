TAGS record breaking Dubai tender to be held from 6 to 12 October

Trans Atlantic Gems Sales (TAGS) record-breaking rough diamond tender is being held at the Dubai Diamond Exchange in Dubai from the 6th to the 12th October 2021, says a press note from the company.

TAGS will bring to market an exceptionally 118.58ct special stone originating from Southern Africa, which is being presented at this tender. It will be the most valuable rough diamond to be marketed through the DMCC and the Dubai Diamond Exchange.

The company will also be presenting its regular ranges of high-quality Southern African and Angolan rough from 10 carats to +/- 15, including a selection of exceptionally large stones +10 carats.



