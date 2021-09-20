Exclusive
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
Today
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds announced appointment of director
An accomplished leader in the mining industry, Johnson's expertise ranges from mine design, construction, and operations, to finance and corporate management.
Johnson has extensive experience in diamonds and Northern mines, including being the GM of BHP's Ekati Diamond Mine during development through construction, CEO/President of Diamond Fields International, and the VP of Tahera Diamonds for the development and operations of the Jericho Diamond Mine in Nunavut.
Currently, Mr. Johnson serves as Principal at JDS Energy and Mining Inc., where among other accomplishments, he directed the Feasibility Study and Project Development for Gahcho Kué.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished