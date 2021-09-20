Mountain Province Diamonds announced appointment of director

Today News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the appointment of Mr. Dan Johnson, P.E. to its Board of Directors.

An accomplished leader in the mining industry, Johnson's expertise ranges from mine design, construction, and operations, to finance and corporate management.

Johnson has extensive experience in diamonds and Northern mines, including being the GM of BHP's Ekati Diamond Mine during development through construction, CEO/President of Diamond Fields International, and the VP of Tahera Diamonds for the development and operations of the Jericho Diamond Mine in Nunavut.

Currently, Mr. Johnson serves as Principal at JDS Energy and Mining Inc., where among other accomplishments, he directed the Feasibility Study and Project Development for Gahcho Kué.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





