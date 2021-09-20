Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
iTraceiT to help the diamond and jewelry industry become more transparent
iTraceiT has created a user-friendly and totally secure tool for the complete authentication of diamonds of all sizes.
iTraceiT created a unique QR code that records, stores, and displays all processes performed on any gemstone, from mine to finger, to keep and maintain track of every action taken. Any type of data can be easily attached to this digital QR in addition to the information collected by default, including geolocation, device, date and time or other attachments. Custom data fields can even be defined and integrated.
Frederik Degryse, iTraceiT’s newly appointed CEO, notes: “We believe that we now have a solution that the entire industry can get behind: a system that connects all stages of the pipeline in a united effort to make the end consumer feel confident and good about their purchase.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished