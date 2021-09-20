iTraceiT to help the diamond and jewelry industry become more transparent

Today News

iTraceiT, a new and independent technology and service provider, will soon launch a robust and user-friendly traceability solution for the diamond and jewelry industry.

iTraceiT has created a user-friendly and totally secure tool for the complete authentication of diamonds of all sizes.

iTraceiT created a unique QR code that records, stores, and displays all processes performed on any gemstone, from mine to finger, to keep and maintain track of every action taken. Any type of data can be easily attached to this digital QR in addition to the information collected by default, including geolocation, device, date and time or other attachments. Custom data fields can even be defined and integrated.

Frederik Degryse, iTraceiT’s newly appointed CEO, notes: “We believe that we now have a solution that the entire industry can get behind: a system that connects all stages of the pipeline in a united effort to make the end consumer feel confident and good about their purchase.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





