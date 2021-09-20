Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
Chinese diamond miner apologises to Marange headman – report
African custom dictates that a company commencing operations in rural Zimbabwe should first pay a courtesy call to the traditional leader.
“We would like to apologise to Headman Chiadzwa for our failure to pay a courtesy call when we came back to mine in his area,” Anjin human resources manager Amon Mhlanga was quoted as saying by New Zimbabwe.com.
“We are very sorry and we admit that we erred. We did not follow the protocol to visit the headman and advise him of our presence in his area.”
Meanwhile, Mhlanga was also said to have struggled to explain to the villagers that the company was no longer involved in human rights violations.
“We know there are legacy issues but we promise you to resolve some of the outstanding issues. Our company is not yet financial strong like ZCDC (Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company),” he said.
“We are still trying to make things work but definitely, we will attend to community issues.”
Anjin and several other companies were barred from Marange in 2016 by the then government of the late Robert Mugabe for allegedly failing to remit diamond revenue to the treasury.
It had operated in the area since 2006.
This led to the establishment of the state-owned Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC).
Anjin was, however, allowed to return to Marange in 2019 by the new administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The Zimbabwean president who came into power in 2017 backed by the military said Harare’s 2016 decision to force out alluvial diamond miners, affected production for four years.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished