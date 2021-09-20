Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
Catoca denies polluting DRC rivers that killed 12 people
Media reports had suggested that the heavy metals leakages emanated from Catoca and it caused an "unprecedented environmental catastrophe" in the Democratic Republic of Congo rivers, which killed 12 people and left 4,400 people sick.
Catoca said in a statement that it will carry out an investigative expedition along the Tchicapa River to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, where it will collect samples at various points.
“The aim is to prove with laboratory data that no heavy metals leaked into the Tchicapa River and adjacent areas, which may have caused deaths as a result of the incident recorded in the tailings basin drainage system pipe, on July 24th,” it said.
“The purpose of this expedition is … to carry out on-site monitoring along the Tchicapa river course, measuring the quality of the water… The results of this expedition aim to refute the accusations made by the Democratic Republic of Congo, which reveal that the spill caused human losses in that neighbouring country.”
Company head of occupational safety and environment Sabino Coqueia said Catoca did not dump toxic products into the Tchicapa River and adjacent areas, since the company does not use chemical products in its production process.
"We refute all accusations, however within the framework of our social responsibility and due to the strong commitment we have to the preservation of the environment, we decided to create a multidisciplinary team, which includes representatives from ministries, universities, provincial directorates, NGOs and independent laboratories, which is carrying out this expedition and very soon we will make a public presentation of its results,” said Coqueia.
The DRC government previously said that it would seek reparations in line with the “polluter pays” principle.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished