Catoca denies polluting DRC rivers that killed 12 people

Sociedade Mineira de Catoca which produces 75% of Angola’s diamonds, has denied leaking heavy metals from its mine in the northern part of the country.

Media reports had suggested that the heavy metals leakages emanated from Catoca and it caused an "unprecedented environmental catastrophe" in the Democratic Republic of Congo rivers, which killed 12 people and left 4,400 people sick.

Catoca said in a statement that it will carry out an investigative expedition along the Tchicapa River to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, where it will collect samples at various points.

“The aim is to prove with laboratory data that no heavy metals leaked into the Tchicapa River and adjacent areas, which may have caused deaths as a result of the incident recorded in the tailings basin drainage system pipe, on July 24th,” it said.

“The purpose of this expedition is … to carry out on-site monitoring along the Tchicapa river course, measuring the quality of the water… The results of this expedition aim to refute the accusations made by the Democratic Republic of Congo, which reveal that the spill caused human losses in that neighbouring country.”

Company head of occupational safety and environment Sabino Coqueia said Catoca did not dump toxic products into the Tchicapa River and adjacent areas, since the company does not use chemical products in its production process.

"We refute all accusations, however within the framework of our social responsibility and due to the strong commitment we have to the preservation of the environment, we decided to create a multidisciplinary team, which includes representatives from ministries, universities, provincial directorates, NGOs and independent laboratories, which is carrying out this expedition and very soon we will make a public presentation of its results,” said Coqueia.

The DRC government previously said that it would seek reparations in line with the “polluter pays” principle.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





