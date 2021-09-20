Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
Earthquake halts operations at Victorian gold mine
Located 60 kilometres south of the estimated epicentre, the Woods Point operation reported significant shaking on-site at the time of the earthquake. Nine workers were underground at the time and all personnel are safe, accounted for and are now all back on the surface. White Rock reported no immediate damage on-site at Woods Point and the company is currently following emergency response protocols. The company has also devised an inspection plan for the site and underground infrastructure.
White Rock stated there is no plan to immediately return to underground activities until the aftershocks have subsided. The company will also wait until the site integrity has been consolidated and inspections have confirmed no damage.
It is understood the tremor was felt across Victoria, in Canberra and parts of New South Wales. A spokesperson for the Minerals Council of Australia said no damage or injuries had been reported at Victorian mines in the wake of the earthquake.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished