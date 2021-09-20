Lifeline for small-scale chrome miners in Zim

Zimbabwe Zhongxin Smelting Company, a joint venture between a Chinese firm and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, is constructing a $60 million smelting plant in Masvingo.

The Herald reports that thousands of small-scale chrome miners in and around the Mashava will benefit from the development as they had to travel as far as Kwekwe to have their chrome smelted.

"We are excited as a province by this investment by a Chinese firm and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as it will enhance operations of thousands of small-scale chrome miners across Masvingo province," Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira was quoted as saying.

"Our small-scale miners will have close access to the market for their resource which will have ripple effects on the provincial economy."

The first phase of the construction project will be completed end of the year.

At least $30 million will be channelled towards the project under the first phase, while the second phase will also require the same amount.

The projected output from the plant is 50 000 tonnes of ferrochrome annually.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





