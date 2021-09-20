Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
Lifeline for small-scale chrome miners in Zim
The Herald reports that thousands of small-scale chrome miners in and around the Mashava will benefit from the development as they had to travel as far as Kwekwe to have their chrome smelted.
"We are excited as a province by this investment by a Chinese firm and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as it will enhance operations of thousands of small-scale chrome miners across Masvingo province," Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira was quoted as saying.
"Our small-scale miners will have close access to the market for their resource which will have ripple effects on the provincial economy."
The first phase of the construction project will be completed end of the year.
At least $30 million will be channelled towards the project under the first phase, while the second phase will also require the same amount.
The projected output from the plant is 50 000 tonnes of ferrochrome annually.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished