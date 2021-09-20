Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
DMCC announces Ambassadors of WDC’s System of Warranties
As ambassadors, DMCC’s representatives will have the responsibility to educate current and future members of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) on the SoW initiative.
As such, the DDE will run a series of online awareness sessions and campaigns for its growing member base of over 1,000. During the September meeting, the DDE Board agreed to incorporate the new SoW within the DDE Bylaws with immediate effect.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “From becoming the home of the UAE’s Kimberley Process’ operations to upholding the highest standards in every diamond tender at the DDE, we are fully committed to this important initiative, which includes the requirement for all DDE members to complete an annual self-assessment to evidence compliance with the new WDC SoW."
Edward Asscher, President of the World Diamond Council, remarked: “Diamond centres do their utmost to guarantee that the diamonds traded in their centres are purchased from legitimate sources and in compliance with the United Nations Resolutions and their national laws.”
Since 2003 when the UAE became a member of the Kimberly Process (KP), DMCC has enabled the diamond supply chain to effectively operate from a transparent and secure hub. As the KP’s only Arab member country, the UAE is committed to streamlining the diamond trade with global standards while protecting the legitimacy of the entire diamond industry.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished