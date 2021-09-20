DMCC announces Ambassadors of WDC’s System of Warranties

Today News

DMCC has announced that its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and its Special Advisor - Precious Stones, Dr Martin Leake, have been appointed as ambassadors of the World Diamond Council’s (WDC) updated SoW initiative following its launch on 21 September 2021.

As ambassadors, DMCC’s representatives will have the responsibility to educate current and future members of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) on the SoW initiative.

As such, the DDE will run a series of online awareness sessions and campaigns for its growing member base of over 1,000. During the September meeting, the DDE Board agreed to incorporate the new SoW within the DDE Bylaws with immediate effect.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “From becoming the home of the UAE’s Kimberley Process’ operations to upholding the highest standards in every diamond tender at the DDE, we are fully committed to this important initiative, which includes the requirement for all DDE members to complete an annual self-assessment to evidence compliance with the new WDC SoW."

Edward Asscher, President of the World Diamond Council, remarked: “Diamond centres do their utmost to guarantee that the diamonds traded in their centres are purchased from legitimate sources and in compliance with the United Nations Resolutions and their national laws.”

Since 2003 when the UAE became a member of the Kimberly Process (KP), DMCC has enabled the diamond supply chain to effectively operate from a transparent and secure hub. As the KP’s only Arab member country, the UAE is committed to streamlining the diamond trade with global standards while protecting the legitimacy of the entire diamond industry.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





