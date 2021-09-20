Zimbabwe security forces arrest 72 illegal diamond miners

Today News

Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) arrested at least 72 illegal diamond miners in a joint operation to remove hundreds of artisanal miners who invaded the Charleswood Estate in Chimanimani in search of alluvial diamonds.

Chat263 reports that deployments of the security forces commenced on September 6 to clear illegal miners who had camped at Brian Jereketes’ farm where diamonds were discovered.

Sixteen vehicles that were involved in illegal activities were impounded.

"72 people were arrested in connection with the illegal panning of diamonds at Charleswood in Chimanimani. This followed a diamond rush after the discovery of alluvial diamonds in the area on August 14,” Deputy Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Wisemen Chinyoka was quoted as saying.

He said 49 of the people arrested were made to pay fines while others appeared in court facing various charges.

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) had already set up operations in the area in partnership with ALROSA Zimbabwe.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





