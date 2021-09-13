Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
Lucara unveils 1,175-ct rough diamond in New York – report
Reuters reports that the stone recovered at the Karowe mine, in Botswana last June would be on display for a week at the Whitby Hotel in upper midtown Manhattan.
HB Antwerp, which entered into a rough diamond supply deal with Lucara in August last year, has not yet decided on whether the uncut diamond will be cut into polished stones.
Image credit: Lucara Diamond
“We have been in the business for many years, for quite some time, and these types of things do get us excited because of the sheer size,” HB Antwerp chief executive Oded Mansori was quoted as saying.
Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas also said they are expecting to recover more exceptional diamonds over 1000-carats in size.
“But on a global basis, this is still an extremely rare and unusual event,” she said.
The 1,174.76 carat diamond, measuring 77x55x33mm, is a cleavage gem of variable quality with significant domains of high-quality white gem material and was recovered from the ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.
It is the third +1,000 carat diamond recovered from the South Lobe of the AK6 kimberlite since 2015 including the 1,758-carat Sewelô and 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished