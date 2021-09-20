Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
Exclusive diamond rings at Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers
The jewel in the crown is the most beautiful canary-yellow diamond ring of no less than 6.49 ct. It is estimated at DKK 750,000–1,000,000 and is in distinguished company with the icon above them all – Cartier's panther ring "Panthère", estimated at DKK 150,000–200,000.
Image credit: Bruun Rasmussen
“We are very happy to present two unique pieces of jewellery at this auction. The yellow diamond is fancy intense yellow, and it is very rare to find a fancy-coloured diamond with this unique colour. Cartier’s panther ring represents the finest form of jewellery art. It is the best quality and design, you will find. No wonder, Cartier was called “the jeweller of kings and king of jewellers”,” says Katrin Mikkelsen Sørensen, Head of International Jewellery at Bruun Rasmussen.
Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers is one of Scandinavia’s leading international auction houses, and one of Denmark’s oldest.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished