Exclusive diamond rings at Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers

Image credit: Bruun Rasmussen

A yellow diamond ring of no less than 6.49 ct. is up for auction at Bruun Rasmussen on 23 September together with the iconic diamond and emerald-covered ring by Cartier.The jewel in the crown is the most beautiful canary-yellow diamond ring of no less than 6.49 ct. It is estimated at DKK 750,000–1,000,000 and is in distinguished company with the icon above them all – Cartier's panther ring "Panthère", estimated at DKK 150,000–200,000.“We are very happy to present two unique pieces of jewellery at this auction. The yellow diamond is fancy intense yellow, and it is very rare to find a fancy-coloured diamond with this unique colour. Cartier’s panther ring represents the finest form of jewellery art. It is the best quality and design, you will find. No wonder, Cartier was called “the jeweller of kings and king of jewellers”,” says Katrin Mikkelsen Sørensen, Head of International Jewellery at Bruun Rasmussen.Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers is one of Scandinavia’s leading international auction houses, and one of Denmark’s oldest.