GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
Ethereal Green Diamond produces the world’s largest LGD
The ‘Freedom of India’ is a square, emerald-cut, F-colour lab-grown diamond with a VS2 clarity grade. According to the report, it is the largest polished diamond manufactured from a rough diamond, which was grown using the chemical vapor deposition or CVD method. The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has certified the stone as ‘excellent’.
Dhairya Virani, director of Ethereal Green Diamond said: “Technical challenges usually curtail the size and quality of lab-grown diamonds. Our latest feat attests to our strengths (in the lab-grown diamond space) and our ability to cater to the surge in demand for bigger, gem-quality stones.”
The lab-grown diamond manufacturer and grower also produces fine jewellery featuring its gem-quality stones. Highlights of its collection include a stunning halo engagement ring, a floating lab-grown diamond necklace with invisible settings, a rose-gold eternity band with lab-grown diamonds and stud earrings for daily wear.
“Using high-tech machinery in our state-of-the-art factory, our master craftsmen work tirelessly to make sure that our lab-grown diamonds are cultivated with utmost care, safety and precision,” the company said.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished