Ethereal Green Diamond produces the world’s largest LGD

Today News

Ethereal Green Diamond is the manufacturer and global supplier of lab-grown diamonds headquartered in India. Ethereal Green Diamond has produced the world’s largest certified lab-grown diamond, the 14.60-carat ‘Freedom of India’, says a report in jewellerynet.com.

The ‘Freedom of India’ is a square, emerald-cut, F-colour lab-grown diamond with a VS2 clarity grade. According to the report, it is the largest polished diamond manufactured from a rough diamond, which was grown using the chemical vapor deposition or CVD method. The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has certified the stone as ‘excellent’.

Dhairya Virani, director of Ethereal Green Diamond said: “Technical challenges usually curtail the size and quality of lab-grown diamonds. Our latest feat attests to our strengths (in the lab-grown diamond space) and our ability to cater to the surge in demand for bigger, gem-quality stones.”

The lab-grown diamond manufacturer and grower also produces fine jewellery featuring its gem-quality stones. Highlights of its collection include a stunning halo engagement ring, a floating lab-grown diamond necklace with invisible settings, a rose-gold eternity band with lab-grown diamonds and stud earrings for daily wear.

“Using high-tech machinery in our state-of-the-art factory, our master craftsmen work tirelessly to make sure that our lab-grown diamonds are cultivated with utmost care, safety and precision,” the company said.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



