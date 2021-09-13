Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
Asset-backed cryptocurrency gains momentum in China
A study conducted by the research and advisory firm Forrester Consulting indicated that nearly 40 percent of clients who pay with crypto are new customers. Asset-backed cryptocurrencies are gaining momentum, according to analysts.
Additionally, young and socially-conscious consumers have expressed increasing concern over ‘blood diamonds.’ Ethical consumerism has begun trending in China. Therefore, diamond sellers know there is a strong need to build strategies that re-engage customers for better retention.
Not only do cryptocurrencies appeal to younger demographic groups that are more comfortable participating in the digital economy, but they also create a more transparent, secure, and fair diamond market.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished