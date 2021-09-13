Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
Yesterday
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
BlueRock boosts H1 output, grade at Karevleei as loss narrows
The company recorded a grade of 4.1cpht for the first half of the year a 33% increase over the first half of 2020’s 3cpht, which was low due to the development mining required to amalgamate KV1 and KV2 into one larger Main pit that required mining at higher levels and near the pipe edge.
BlueRock said it made an operating loss of £538,000 on turnover of £2.8 million compared with a loss of £1.5 million on turnover of £1.3 million in the first half of 2020.
The reduction in the operating loss was due to the increased revenue arising from significantly higher pricing of diamonds produced from the Karevleei mine, improved grade, and increased production volumes, although it should be noted that 2020 was also impacted by the closure of the mine due to the coronavirus.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished