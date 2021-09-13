BlueRock boosts H1 output, grade at Karevleei as loss narrows

BlueRock Diamonds has recorded a 79% increase in carats produced at Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa to 8,949 carats in the six months to June 2021 compared to 4,981 carats, a year earlier.

The company recorded a grade of 4.1cpht for the first half of the year a 33% increase over the first half of 2020’s 3cpht, which was low due to the development mining required to amalgamate KV1 and KV2 into one larger Main pit that required mining at higher levels and near the pipe edge.

BlueRock said it made an operating loss of £538,000 on turnover of £2.8 million compared with a loss of £1.5 million on turnover of £1.3 million in the first half of 2020.

The reduction in the operating loss was due to the increased revenue arising from significantly higher pricing of diamonds produced from the Karevleei mine, improved grade, and increased production volumes, although it should be noted that 2020 was also impacted by the closure of the mine due to the coronavirus.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





