India’s cut and polished diamond export increases by 68.64%; rough imports up 142.62% in August

India’s export of cut and polished diamonds at $ 2051.88 mn in the month of August 2021 shows a growth of 68.64 per cent as compared to $ 1216.70 mn for the month of August 2020, according to data available in gjepc.org.

The Imports of cut and polished diamonds at $ 121.25 mn in the month of August 2021 recorded a decline of 32.33 per cent as compared to U$ 179.19 mn for the month of August in the year 2020.

The imports of rough diamonds in the month of August 2021 shows $1207.19 mn compared to $497.51 in August 2020, registering a growth of 142.65 per cent.

From April 2021 to August 2021, exports of cut and polished diamonds show at $ 10574.22 mn, registering a growth of 168.60 % as compared to $ 3936.82 mn for the same period of the previous year.

Imports of cut and polished diamonds from April 2021 to August 2021 was at $ 588.91 mn showing a decline of 13.81 % as compared to $ 683.23 mn for the same period of previous year. From April 2021 to August 2021, imports of cut and polished diamonds in DTA (Domestic Tariff Area) was at $ 134.48 mn, showing a growth of 111.98 per cent as compared to $ 63.44 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The imports of cut and polished diamonds in SEZ from April 2021 to August 2021 was at $ 454.43 mn shows a decline of 26.68 per cent as compared to $ 619.79 mn for the same period of the previous year.

Rough diamonds imports of rough diamonds at $ 7413.15 mn during April 2021 - August 2021 shows a growth of 512.52 compared with the imports at $ 1210.26 million for the same period of the previous year.

In volume import of rough diamonds at 68,786 million carats from April 2021 to August 2021 has shown a growth of 355.41% compared with the imports at 15.104 million carats during the previous year.

Polished lab-grown diamonds export for the period April 2021 - August 2021 at $ 494.94 mn shows a growth of 287.46 per cent over the comparative figure of $ 127.74 mn for the previous year.



