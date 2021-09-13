Exclusive
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
India’s cut and polished diamond export increases by 68.64%; rough imports up 142.62% in August
The Imports of cut and polished diamonds at $ 121.25 mn in the month of August 2021 recorded a decline of 32.33 per cent as compared to U$ 179.19 mn for the month of August in the year 2020.
The imports of rough diamonds in the month of August 2021 shows $1207.19 mn compared to $497.51 in August 2020, registering a growth of 142.65 per cent.
From April 2021 to August 2021, exports of cut and polished diamonds show at $ 10574.22 mn, registering a growth of 168.60 % as compared to $ 3936.82 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds from April 2021 to August 2021 was at $ 588.91 mn showing a decline of 13.81 % as compared to $ 683.23 mn for the same period of previous year. From April 2021 to August 2021, imports of cut and polished diamonds in DTA (Domestic Tariff Area) was at $ 134.48 mn, showing a growth of 111.98 per cent as compared to $ 63.44 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The imports of cut and polished diamonds in SEZ from April 2021 to August 2021 was at $ 454.43 mn shows a decline of 26.68 per cent as compared to $ 619.79 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Rough diamonds imports of rough diamonds at $ 7413.15 mn during April 2021 - August 2021 shows a growth of 512.52 compared with the imports at $ 1210.26 million for the same period of the previous year.
In volume import of rough diamonds at 68,786 million carats from April 2021 to August 2021 has shown a growth of 355.41% compared with the imports at 15.104 million carats during the previous year.
Polished lab-grown diamonds export for the period April 2021 - August 2021 at $ 494.94 mn shows a growth of 287.46 per cent over the comparative figure of $ 127.74 mn for the previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished