Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Australia becomes world’s biggest producer of gold for first time
Australia’s rise to the number one spot comes on the back of a bumper period for its gold mining industry, which unearthed a record 328 tons two years ago.
China’s state-run mining behemoths are not renowned for their transparency. So it is unclear exactly why production in the world’s most populous nation has fallen behind of late.
Whatever the reason, the changing of the guard at the top of the gold medal table reinforces Australia’s status as one of the dominant forces in mining. One of the country’s most prominent gold fields, the Mungari site is one of five across the country run by Evolution Mining which has risen rapidly through the ranks to become one of Australia’s biggest gold mining companies.
Evolution’s executive chairman Jake Klein said: ‘Australia is benefiting from the very high gold price. This has created a lot of momentum in the sector and a lot of production.’
Despite these challenges, gold miners have struck it rich during the pandemic. Gold has traditionally been seen by investors as a haven during times of economic turmoil, as well as a hedge against inflation. But, despite the ups and downs, it has proved a good long-term bet, beating stock markets.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished