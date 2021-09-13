Dubai IE promotes Gold & Jewellery sector in JCK Las Vegas

Dubai Industries & Exports (Dubai IE), the export promotion and industrial development agency of Dubai Economy, showcased the capabilities and potential of the gold & jewellery sector in Dubai for the first time at JCK that concluded in Las Vegas recently, as per a report in albawaba.com.

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Ithra Dubai and the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group joined the integrated pavilion set up by Dubai Industries & Exports at JCK, reflecting the expanding co-operation between relevant entities in Dubai to achieve the strategic goal of positioning Dubai and the UAE as a global centre for the gold and jewellery trade.

Engineer Saed Al Awadi, CEO of Dubai Industries & Exports, along with Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, led a team of senior officials and businessmen from Dubai at JCK to connect to potential markets overseas.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Chairman of Dubai Diamond Exchange said: “DMCC is home to the region’s leading diamond and jewellery firms, and it was encouraging to see many of our members at the conference in the United States. The insights, connections and experience gained at the 2021 JCK Show are invaluable, and will no doubt accelerate our strategy to transform Dubai into a world-leading trade hub for precious metals, stones and jewellery.”

Essam Galadari, CEO of Ithra Dubai, termed JCK as an ideal opportunity to attract new investments, traders and investors to Dubai. “We have developed some of the best facilities in the world and we would now like to recruit global firms in the sector so that Dubai forever continues to be the City of Gold.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





