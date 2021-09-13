Exclusive
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Nigerian minister mulls death penalty for gold smuggling – report
“It is important that government put stringent measures against those that are caught to be causing huge economic sabotage to the sector and the economy,” Bloomberg quoted Kelechi Ekugo as saying.
Lawmakers in Nigeria are investigating the alleged loss of $9-billion a year to illegal mining of gold in the country.
Ekugo said harsher punishments were needed to stop the loss of revenue due to gold smuggling.
Bloomberg quoted the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative as saying that the country has large deposits of gold, gemstones, zinc, iron ore, and lead, but these were being extracted on a small-scale basis.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished