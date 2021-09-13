Exclusive
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Gemfields back to black
Earnings per share are expected to be 2 US cents from a loss per share of 4 US cents.
Gemfields’ Montepuez ruby mine, in Mozambique, and the Kagem emerald mine, in Zambia, recorded revenues of $58.9-million and $31.2-million, respectively during the six months ending 30 June 2021.
The company’s 2020 auction schedule was severely hampered by the many travel, quarantine, and congregating restrictions put in place internationally to mitigate the Covid-19 contagion.
It had to adapt and launch a series of smaller, multi-city, online-based auctions for emeralds and rubies during the first half of 2021.
Gemfields expects to release its results for the period on or about September 23.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished