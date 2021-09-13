Global jewellery industry calls for immediate action on gender equality

The global jewellery industry has called for collective and immediate action on gender equality, a crucial building block in developing a strong and responsible supply chain that contributes to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 5.

This resounding call for action was made by the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the world’s leading standard-setting organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, with the unveiling of its ground-breaking report, ‘The time is now to accelerate SDG 5, achieve gender equality, and empower all women and girls.’

The report was exclusively unveiled at the VicenzaOro 2021 Tradeshow – an event that gathers the most influential leaders and stakeholders in the global jewellery industry.

According to the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap report, it will take 257 years to close the economic gender gap.

The RJC report calls for creating a structure for employees to understand the parameters that address critical imperatives in promoting gender equality. These are valid for all organisations, irrespective of size. The report further underpins the need for specific practices to attract and retain female talent and remove any barriers that exist.

Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director of RJC, said: “In some areas of the supply chain women make up 70% of the workforce, but that is not reflected in higher-paid skilled positions and in the Board room… I call on all CEOs in our industry to take immediate and accelerated action towards SDG 5. Every small step matters.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



