GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
Global jewellery industry calls for immediate action on gender equality
This resounding call for action was made by the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the world’s leading standard-setting organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, with the unveiling of its ground-breaking report, ‘The time is now to accelerate SDG 5, achieve gender equality, and empower all women and girls.’
The report was exclusively unveiled at the VicenzaOro 2021 Tradeshow – an event that gathers the most influential leaders and stakeholders in the global jewellery industry.
According to the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap report, it will take 257 years to close the economic gender gap.
The RJC report calls for creating a structure for employees to understand the parameters that address critical imperatives in promoting gender equality. These are valid for all organisations, irrespective of size. The report further underpins the need for specific practices to attract and retain female talent and remove any barriers that exist.
Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director of RJC, said: “In some areas of the supply chain women make up 70% of the workforce, but that is not reflected in higher-paid skilled positions and in the Board room… I call on all CEOs in our industry to take immediate and accelerated action towards SDG 5. Every small step matters.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished