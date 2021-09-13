Vladimir Dyukarev, former CEO of ALROSA passes away

Vladimir Dyukarev, a mining engineer, who committed most of his life to the country's diamond industry making his way up from a foreman at the Udachny Mining Division to the CEO of ALROSA, passed away today at the age of 78.Vladimir Dyukarev was born on July 21, 1943 in the Dubovoy Village of the Rostov Province. He started his career in 1960 in a motor transport company of Krasnodon, then joining the diamond industry in 1976. He worked as a drill and blast foreman, chief engineer, head of the Udachny quarry at the Udachny Mining and Processing Division and later became the chief engineer of this enterprise. Since 1986 he worked as the director of the Aikhal Mining and Processing Division. In 1995, Vladimir Dyukarev was appointed CEO of ALROSA.Vladimir Dyukarev belonged to the galaxy of those organizers of mining operations, who went through a profound industrial school. He supervised the initial development of the Yubileinaya and Komsomolskaya diamond pipes, as well as the Anabar diamond placers, encouraging scientific research and practical work aimed at deepening the Sytykanskaya, Aikhal, Udachnaya and Mir quarries to increase diamond output. He assumed personal responsibility for speeding up the commissioning of the Internatsionalny underground mine. Under him, a decision was made to build a mining and processing plant at the Nyurbinskaya diamond pipe.Business interests always came first for Vladimir Dyukarev. His deep knowledge of mining and the ability to organize the work of many thousands of people helped to find a way out of challenging situations and solve the most difficult production tasks in diamond mining. His dedication to the cause and commitment to improving diamond production in the country was seen in his interview, which he once gave to our publication.Vladimir Dyukarev will be buried on Saturday at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.The editorial staff of Rough&Polished bring their condolences to his family and friends.