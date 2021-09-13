Exclusive
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Vladimir Dyukarev, former CEO of ALROSA passes away
Vladimir Dyukarev was born on July 21, 1943 in the Dubovoy Village of the Rostov Province. He started his career in 1960 in a motor transport company of Krasnodon, then joining the diamond industry in 1976. He worked as a drill and blast foreman, chief engineer, head of the Udachny quarry at the Udachny Mining and Processing Division and later became the chief engineer of this enterprise. Since 1986 he worked as the director of the Aikhal Mining and Processing Division. In 1995, Vladimir Dyukarev was appointed CEO of ALROSA.
Vladimir Dyukarev belonged to the galaxy of those organizers of mining operations, who went through a profound industrial school. He supervised the initial development of the Yubileinaya and Komsomolskaya diamond pipes, as well as the Anabar diamond placers, encouraging scientific research and practical work aimed at deepening the Sytykanskaya, Aikhal, Udachnaya and Mir quarries to increase diamond output. He assumed personal responsibility for speeding up the commissioning of the Internatsionalny underground mine. Under him, a decision was made to build a mining and processing plant at the Nyurbinskaya diamond pipe.
Business interests always came first for Vladimir Dyukarev. His deep knowledge of mining and the ability to organize the work of many thousands of people helped to find a way out of challenging situations and solve the most difficult production tasks in diamond mining. His dedication to the cause and commitment to improving diamond production in the country was seen in his interview, which he once gave to our publication.
Vladimir Dyukarev will be buried on Saturday at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.
The editorial staff of Rough&Polished bring their condolences to his family and friends.
