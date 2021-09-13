The third J-1 Jewellery Congress to be held in Moscow on September 26-28

The third J-1 Jewellery Congress will be held in Moscow’s Gostiny Dvor Conference Hall on September 26-28.

The Congress will become a key educational and business platform for the jewellery industry and will set new vectors for its further development.

This time, the congress will cover three topics currently relevant to the market: Design and Creativity, State Regulation, Development and Promotion. For three days, issues important not only for jewellery business stakeholders, but also for those who are interested in fashion, style and trends in jewellery will be raised at Gostiny Dvor.

The Organizing Committee has traditionally invited leading industry experts to attend the event. The headliner of the first day of the congress will be Inessa Kovaleva, an architect who became a jewellery designer, and the leader of ultra-popular jewellery sketch courses.

On September 26, she will talk about what forms a successful jewellery designer and how to choose your path.

Anastasia Fisenko, an analyst of jewellery fashion, will continue the topic of creativity. She will share information on how to take into account and use social trends when developing jewellery collections.

Another speaker will be Marusya Vdovichenko, the founder of the Pieces in Hand brand. She will answer the question of how to generate new ideas in jewellery design. Victoria Strizhak, an architect and designer, the creator of the Vertigo jewellery laboratory, will support the theme of the day. She will explain how to understand the existing variety of jewellery styles, as well as reveal the secrets of where to look for the most fashionable novelties of the seasons.

The second day of the congress will traditionally be devoted to the state regulation of the jewellery industry. The program will be launched by a panel discussion "Hallmarking 2021" with the participation of speaker from the Federal Assay Chamber.

The prospects for the development of jewellery exports will be discussed by the participants of the next workshop. They will include the officials of the Russian Federation Ministry of Finance, Eurasian Economic Union, Russian Export Center and Eurasian Development Bank.

From the discussion of export problems, the participants will smoothly move on to the import of precious stones in the framework of an open conversation with representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development and Gokhran of Russia.

This topic will be supported by Ilya Podnebesny, an expert and dealer of precious stones. He will share his expertise with those who wish instructions on the legal import of colored stones.

The highlight of the final day at the congress will be the development and promotion of brands and craftsmen. Experts and brand owners will share secrets of successful collaboration and sales via social networks.

The congress will be completed by the headliner Ksenia Podnebesnaya, an expert on pearls, a designer and the head of the Podnebesnaya Jewellery House. She will tell the audience about her experience of building a jewellery brand and how to find one’s own way in the jewellery world and not give in.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





