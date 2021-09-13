Indian diamantaires to head for rough diamond auction in Panna

Diamantaires from Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country are expected to participate in an auction in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district from September 21, where a total of 139 rough diamonds with an estimated value of $0.144 mn will be auctioned.

The diamonds, collectively weighing 156.46 carats, were quarried from mines in the district, Panna's diamond officer Ravi Patel told media persons on Sunday. These precious stones also include a 14.09-carat diamond, which was found by a labourer in Februrary this year and remained unsold in the previous auction. It is expected to be the main attraction and may fetch about $0.095 mn, officials said, adding that it will be the biggest gem to be put up for the auction this time.

According to officials, the proceeds from the auction of the raw diamonds would be given to the respective miners after deduction of government royalty and taxes.

In February, a labourer and his partners found the 14.09-carat diamond in a mine which they had taken on lease near Krishna Kalyanpur village in the district. Panna district, located over 380 km from state capital Bhopal, has reserves estimated to be containing diamonds totalling 1.2 mn carats.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





