Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Katoro Gold makes progress in Tanzania, SA
The AIM-listed company said it completed a maiden rotary air blast (RAB) drill programme targeting the discovery of nickel and platinum-group metals (PGMs) at the Haneti joint venture (JV) project, in Tanzania.
Haneti is a large-scale polymetallic project covering a vast prospective area in central Tanzania, where the principal target zone is an 80-km-long ultra-mafic belt with grades from a surface sampling of up to 13.6% nickel and 2.33 g/t combined PGMs.
Katoro completed a 50-hole, maiden RAB drill programme at Mihanza Hill and Mwaka Hill and collected 1 965 samples.
Katoro said it is also currently in the process of compiling a comprehensive funding package following the Blyvoor joint venture in South Africa that will allow the construction, commissioning and operation of a mining and processing facility capable of processing 500,000 tonnes of tailings material per month.
“A period of limited political unrest in South Africa temporarily delayed the funding process when some of the short-listed parties requested additional time to re-assess the country risk profile as a result of the unrest,” said the company.
“However, [we are] pleased to announce that discussions with these potential funders have since resumed and the joint venture partners hope to conclude a final funding arrangement for Blyvoor during the latter part of 2021.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished