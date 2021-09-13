Sylvania realises $100mln net profit as it meets full-year production target

Today News

Aim-listed Sylvania Platinum says its net profit rose by 143% to $99.8-million during the financial year ended June 30.

Its net revenue also jumped by 79% to $206.1-million from the previous year.

The adjusted group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation leapt by 108% to $144.9-million.

Sylvania also paid a dividend of 3.75p per ordinary share in April and has declared a yearly cash dividend of 4p per ordinary share for the period under review, which is a 150% increase on the dividend for the previous year.

Company chief executive Jaco Prinsloo said the Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) achieved its production target of 70 043 oz of four-element (4E) platinum group metals (PGMs).

"With all operations back to normalised capacity and efficiencies during the year, the implementation of our process optimisation initiatives such as Project Echo modules and improved fines classification technology further contributed to the solid results throughout the period and enabled us to meet our stated production target for the year,” he said.

“However, as expected, the reduced mining operations of certain host mines have continued to impact on feed grades.”

Prinsloo said the company continued to benefit from the strong PGMs price environment, which, combined with a strong operational performance, will continue to generate healthy profits.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





