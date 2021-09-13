Exclusive
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Sylvania realises $100mln net profit as it meets full-year production target
Its net revenue also jumped by 79% to $206.1-million from the previous year.
The adjusted group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation leapt by 108% to $144.9-million.
Sylvania also paid a dividend of 3.75p per ordinary share in April and has declared a yearly cash dividend of 4p per ordinary share for the period under review, which is a 150% increase on the dividend for the previous year.
Company chief executive Jaco Prinsloo said the Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) achieved its production target of 70 043 oz of four-element (4E) platinum group metals (PGMs).
"With all operations back to normalised capacity and efficiencies during the year, the implementation of our process optimisation initiatives such as Project Echo modules and improved fines classification technology further contributed to the solid results throughout the period and enabled us to meet our stated production target for the year,” he said.
“However, as expected, the reduced mining operations of certain host mines have continued to impact on feed grades.”
Prinsloo said the company continued to benefit from the strong PGMs price environment, which, combined with a strong operational performance, will continue to generate healthy profits.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished