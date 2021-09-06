Exclusive
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
Yesterday
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Amani raises A$7mln for DRC gold project
The gold developer said it received commitments from sophisticated and professional investors through the issue of 7 billion shares at an issue price of $0.001 per share.
Each participant in the placement will be offered one free attaching listed option exercisable at $0.0015 and expiring mid-January 2024.
Amani said the placement will be completed in two tranches.
The first tranche comprises 1.8-billion shares and will be issued under the company’s existing placement capacity.
The second tranche of the placement comprises a 5.2-billion share.
Funds raised from the placement will be allocated to the development and commercialisation of the Giro gold project, providing working capital and paying for the costs of the placement.
Funds will also be reserved for repayment of a A$2.1-million convertible note held by Neo Gold if Neo elects to be repaid the convertible note amount.
The Giro gold project comprises two exploration permits covering a surface area of 497km² and lies within the Kilo-Moto Belt of the DRC, a significant under-explored greenstone belt that hosts Randgold Resources’ 17 million-ounce Kibali group of deposits within 35km of Giro.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished